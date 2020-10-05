Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $24,726.43 and approximately $40.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,781,546 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

