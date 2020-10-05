Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Newton has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $647,702.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.