NEXT (NET) Hits Market Cap of $10.14 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $92,865.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00427700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002845 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

