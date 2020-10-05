NEXT (NET) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $92,865.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00427700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002845 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

