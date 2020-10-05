NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NIC by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.