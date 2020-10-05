Nima Kelly Sells 3,626 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,917.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $51,286.99.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $17,114.93.

On Friday, August 28th, Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64.

On Monday, August 31st, Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00.

GDDY stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.09. 1,065,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Godaddy by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Godaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

