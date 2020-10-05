NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $7.50 and $10.39. NIX has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $102,143.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,686.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.03294772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.03 or 0.02059024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00433951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00997029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00585157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047970 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

