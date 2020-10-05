NIX (NIX) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. NIX has a market cap of $3.82 million and $122,601.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,751.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.40 or 0.03277750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.37 or 0.02058972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00430069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.01052494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00622094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047362 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009358 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

