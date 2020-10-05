North West (TSE:NWC) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

North West stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. North West has a 1 year low of C$16.06 and a 1 year high of C$36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.80.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

