Northcoast Research Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.