Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) were up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 25,166,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 8,774,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAK. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 355,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth about $343,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

