Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,229. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

