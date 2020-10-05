nOS Price Hits $0.0506 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $12,050.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nOS has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

