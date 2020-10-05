NuBits Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $5,893.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

