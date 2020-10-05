Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $28.85 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $28.85 or 0.00267773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $88.73 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.61 or 0.05148236 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,075,747 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

