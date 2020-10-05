Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of American Public Education worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 29.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $67,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,867 shares of company stock worth $2,032,916. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

