Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of FireEye worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FireEye by 151.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 429,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $12.38 on Monday. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.