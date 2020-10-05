Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,068 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of LGI Homes worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 702,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,948,007. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

LGI Homes stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

