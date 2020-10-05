Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

Several research firms recently commented on NVA. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

