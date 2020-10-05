NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe Sells 629 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $23.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.70. 11,955,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,346,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.83 and a 200 day moving average of $378.90. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.06.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

