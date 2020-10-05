NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $147.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,854.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

