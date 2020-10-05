Nyerium (NYEX) Market Capitalization Hits $6,727.39

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $6,727.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026313 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003358 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,072,233 coins and its circulating supply is 31,187,605 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

