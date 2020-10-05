O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading 18.9% Higher

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares traded up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. 420,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 94,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

