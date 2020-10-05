Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

OMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $131,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

