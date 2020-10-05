Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OAS. UBS Group raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,127 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $84,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,012.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $62,346.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 986,835 shares of company stock worth $217,555. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

