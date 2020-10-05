OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0801 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 1% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $165,991.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.80 or 0.05160172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

