Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Up 0.2%

Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 1,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.