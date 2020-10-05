Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $177.00

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBIIF. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Obic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98.

Obic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

