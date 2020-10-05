Observer Hits Market Capitalization of $11.80 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $11.80 million and $355,218.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

