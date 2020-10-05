Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Achieves $12.32 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $341,364.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01508512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164403 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

