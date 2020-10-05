Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Up 24.8%

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) rose 24.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 26,974,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,505% from the average daily volume of 1,680,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.