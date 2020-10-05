Omix Market Capitalization Achieves $918,623.41 (OMX)

Omix (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Omix token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Omix has a total market capitalization of $918,623.41 and approximately $36.00 worth of Omix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omix has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

About Omix

Omix (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Omix’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Omix’s official website is omix.io. Omix’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Omix’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Omix

Omix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.