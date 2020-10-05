Ondori (RSTR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Ondori has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00570673 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.01431822 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000604 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003990 BTC.

About Ondori

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

