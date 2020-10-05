One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $74,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.13 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 2.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

