Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 242,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 385,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Onespan alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $908.17 million, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $57,263,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.