Ontology Price Down 9.9% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Ontology has a total market cap of $456.53 million and $145.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Indodax and BitMart. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000398 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,650,770 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, BCEX, Koinex, Huobi, Upbit, Hotbit, OKEx, Bibox, Bitbns, Gate.io, Indodax, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

