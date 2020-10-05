Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 13.8% Higher

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $74.79. 658,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 465,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ontrak by 186.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

