Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634,081. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

