Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) Head to Head Review

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 10.81% 3.24% 0.54% Equitable Financial N/A 7.14% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 1.97 $1.94 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.39 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

