Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

OUT stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

