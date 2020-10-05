Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading 12.4% Higher

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.40. 10,882,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 3,039,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

PEIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,743.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

