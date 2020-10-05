Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.65. 292,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 567,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,852,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

