PancakeSwap Price Down 19% Over Last Day (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004163 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1.67 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00264825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01508663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164456 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 8,108,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,968,837 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.