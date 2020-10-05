Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.61. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.09.

About Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN)

Pathfinder Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched by Middlefield Fund Management Limited. It is managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed-income markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in convertible debentures. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stocks picking approach with focus on factors like stable historical and expected future cash flows, strong balance sheets, robust financial ratios with an emphasis on debt coverage and superior prospects for growth to create its portfolio.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Income Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Income Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.