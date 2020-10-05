Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.73

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.73 and last traded at $169.98, with a volume of 1165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.57.

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 114.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 299,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

