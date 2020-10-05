PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Up 5%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. 164,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 333,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $97,514. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.