PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.25 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 176,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 50,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PCI- PAL in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $24.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (8.84) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) by GBX (1.14) (($0.01)).

About PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

