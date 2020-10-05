PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of PDCE opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.10. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

