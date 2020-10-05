Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 3,089,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,415,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Vertical Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,956 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 183,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,940 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $844,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

