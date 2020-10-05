Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.80

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.80 and last traded at $109.42, with a volume of 221207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.97.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,287 shares of company stock worth $62,481,171.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

